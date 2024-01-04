ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The owner of a Holland-area metal stamping company has been recognized for her work in the lakeshore region.

Leslie Brown, the owner and chairperson of Metal Flow Corporation in Holland Township, has won the 2024 Visionary Award from Lakeshore Advantage, the economic development organization announced Thursday. The award recognizes people who are “driving economic vibrancy” and make a positive impact on their community.

Leslie Brown, the owner and chairperson of Metal Flow Corporation in Holland Township. (Courtesy Lakeshore Advantage)

Lakeshore Advantage President Jennifer Owens in the release said Brown and her family have “consistently taken the initiative to actively support and champion impactful economic and community initiatives.”

“Her unwavering commitment serves as an inspiring example for everyone to emulate,” she said.

Scott Lubbers, the Lakeshore Market Executive for Fifth Third Bank, which will present the award during Lakeshore Advantage’s Annual meeting on Feb. 1, said Brown has created a “legacy and example we can all learn from.”

“She also sets the tone with her commitment to so many organizations that are making this community a better place to live, work, and raise a family,” she said.

Lakeshore Advantage on Thursday also announced the three organizations that are finalists for the Strategic Partner of the Year Award. That award recognizes “trailblazing” nonprofits working on economic growth barriers in Ottawa and Allegan counties. Those two counties are seeing an increase in demand for things like housing, childcare and workforce development, Lakeshore Advantage said, as they are among the fastest-growing in Michigan.

The three finalists are Latin Americans United for Progress, the Allegan County Community Foundation, and the joint finalists of the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District and the Outdoor Discovery Center Network.