Historic Cutter Escanaba open for tours in Grand Haven Video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The US Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba is stationed in Grand Haven this week for the annual Coast Guard Festival. The ship has a long history with Grand Haven, and is back to visit on a significant anniversary year.

The original USCG Cutter Escanaba was commissioned here in West Michigan 1932. Soon after, it was deployed in the second world war. While on the open water in enemy territory it was struck down in June of 1943 by an enemy torpedo.

A second USCG Cutter Escanaba was built and served for several years.

The ship visiting West Michigan this week is the third Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba. Like the original, it was also commissioned in Grand Haven. This time in 1987.

Normally, the ship patrols the waters near New England, enforcing regulations into the deep Caribbean, sometimes as far as the Panama Canal.

The Escanaba has been open for free tours this entire week.

About 1800 people each day have taken a trip through the ship seeing everything from the helipad to the bridge.

Saturday is the final day of the Coast Guard Festival. The ship tour is free and open Saturday from 10a-12p, 1p-3p, and 6p-8p.