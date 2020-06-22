High-speed chase after vehicles stolen from Holland dealership

Police are investigating after the Elhart GMC dealership in Holland was broke into Monday, June 22, 2020.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after three vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in Holland Monday.

The Holland Department of Public Safety told News 8 that an officer was patrolling near the Elhart GMC dealership, located at 822 Chicago Drive, when they noticed three vehicles pull out of the dealership then started a pursuit.

The HDPS cruiser reported reaching speeds of more than 100 mph during the chase.

At one point, one of the suspect vehicles hit another car.

There were no reports of injuries, according to KDPS.

None of the stolen vehicles have been found.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1100 or by emailing policetips@cityofholland.com. Tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.