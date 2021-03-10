High school seniors cope with challenges of the pandemic

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It has been nearly one year since schools in Michigan stopped in-person learning due to the coronavirus.

The challenges presented in this pandemic have created unforeseen hurdles for high school students that many of us could never imagine.

“I definitely can see the difference from two years ago to now,” said Isabell Schooley, a senior at Allendale High School.

“It was pretty in-depth and definitely different,” said Virginia Boughner, also a senior.

Figuring out which college or university to go to has become a lot less personal.

“Lots of just virtual visits with administration, counselors and not a whole lot of stuff that was in person,” said Mitchell Umlor, a senior searching for a university. “Most of it was all just virtual Zoom calls.”

The virtual age has the benefit of less movement, but that did not translate to confidence on where to spend the next four or more years.

“In some senses, we did have more time because we were shut down, but it is harder because you can’t go visit,” said Schooley. “You don’t get that in-person feel.”

Some universities helped by waiving application fees and not requiring certain standardized test scores, but it can be hard to find inspiration during a pandemic.

“It’s even just actually pushing myself to actually apply to colleges and being able to have that motivation,” said Boughner.

Another struggle: the isolation.

“There’s such an emotional disconnect not being able to be around people as often as you would like to be, and not being able to perform in choir,” she said. “It’s just like there’s an added emotional disconnect that you won’t get when you’re fully able to be around other people.”

“There were mental and emotional pieces that they need to be addressed, that they need to talk to,” said Troy VanderLaan, principal at Allendale High School. “So, we want to make sure that we never close our doors to that student’s voice.”

It’s a generation of upperclassmen that continues to prepare for the unpredictable. Trailblazers in a year unlike any other.

“I believe that my orientation at Northwood (University) is in-person right now,” said Umlor. “But you never know. Anything can change at any minute.”