Herman Miller to buy Knoll for $1.8 billion

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — In a $1.8 billion deal, Zeeland-based Herman Miller will be acquiring Pennsylvania-based Knoll Inc.

The move has been approved by both furniture manufacturers’ board of directors. It’s expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2021.

Officials say the move will better position the companies to take on redefining the industry now that many Americans are working from home.

“This highly complementary combination will create the preeminent leader in modern design, catalyzing the transformation of the home and office sectors at a time of unprecedented disruption,” both companies said in a release Monday.