HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Tommy’s Car Wash held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon at its new headquarters in Holland.

The 300,000-square foot space is located on Southpoint Ridge Road near Lincoln Road, and it consolidates five different facilities into one building.

“Tommy’s is a local Holland company, but we have a global reach, and we’ve been growing rapidly with car wash technology pioneered in West Michigan,” Ryan Essenburg, the president and chief innovation officer for Tommy’s, said. “We’ve been very fragmented over five facilities for the last several years, growing rapidly, and now finally — for the first time in a long time — we’re going to be under one roof.”

Tommy’s Car Wash headquarters on Southpoint Ridge Road near Lincoln Road in Holland. (July 21, 2023)

The project took about two years from design to construction, John Parker, the vice president for project development for EV Construction, said.

“We worked closely with our architectural partners, InterActive Studios, to really bring Ryan and Tommy’s vision to life, to give them a place where they could do all their manufacturing together, all their engineering and their customer support and the support to the many car washes they have across the country,” Parker said. “We’re just excited to see them all be together and launch their brand into the next step in their journey.”

Inside the Tommy’s Car Wash headquarters on Southpoint Ridge Road near Lincoln Road in Holland. (July 21, 2023) Inside the Tommy’s Car Wash headquarters on Southpoint Ridge Road near Lincoln Road in Holland. (July 21, 2023)

The design took elements from the company’s car washes and scaled them up, he explained.

Parker said EV Construction has worked with Tommy’s Car Wash for around a decade, building car washes “as far south as South Carolina and as far west as Colorado.”

“We look forward to another decade of partnership with Tommy’s as they grow,” he said.

Tommy’s Car Wash now has around 160 locations open throughout West Michigan and across the country, with almost 100 more on the way. It recently launched Tommy’s Express, a car wash franchise.

Tommy’s employees and Essenburg family members celebrate at the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the company’s new headquarters. (July 21, 2023)

Essenburg said the future of the company is a rollout that turns Tommy’s into the “McDonald’s of car washing or the Chick-Fil-A of car washing.”

“We’re doing that with the help of franchise partners, building independently-owned stores around the country,” he said.

Tommy’s currently has four Quality Car Wash locations in the Holland area, with two more coming soon and another coming to Zeeland, according to its website.

Essenburg explained they’re using Holland as a testing ground.

“Part of it is we’re testing what is the density potential with our concentration around the local community so that we can take that model and replicate it in other countries and in other cities,” he explained. “… We are building a lot of locations here. That’s to create really a foundational model of what is possible for our car wash industry. We’re trying to professionalize the business and help independent business owners that want to own car washes become a part of it through a platform that’s integrated nationwide together as a system.”