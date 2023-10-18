HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — With the 95th annual Tulip Time Festival fast approaching, organizers have announced what to expect this May.

The festival released its exhibition and entertainment lineup, which includes two brand-new opportunities with a specialty VIP Tour and a Dutch Lunch and Dance performance.

The tour will allow guests to ride a motorcoach and view some of the best sites of the festival and Holland itself. The Dutch Lunch and Dance performance will feature some Dutch favorites on the menu while being treated to a performance by the famous Dutch Dancers.

For a third straight year, the Tulip Immersion Garden returns to the festival. Dutch horticulturist Ibo Gulsen is the visionary behind the garden which will feature over 65,000 tulips on display.

There will also be plenty of music to enjoy this year, including from former ‘American Idol’ winner Scotty McCreery. Alongside McCreery, the Texas Tenors, FiddleFire, the Holland American Legion Band and an ABBA tribute band will all take the stage. There will also be a Dutch organ music concert featuring Rhonda Sider Edgington from Hope Church. Dates for each performance have yet to be released.

The festival will also have some old favorites, including parades, walking tours, dance classes, the Quilt Show and the Tulip Time Run.

Tickets for Tulip Time go on sale starting Nov. 7. You can find more information on the upcoming festival by clicking here.

The 95th Tulip Time Festival will be held from May 4 through May 12.