HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Tulip Time organizers are looking for community members to participate in next year’s festival.

First, organizers are looking for Dutch Dancers. If you’re an adult who wants to learn, you can join Community Dutch Dance. Children and young adults have the opportunity to participate in Kinder, Middel and High School Dutch Dance. Practices begin soon, so if you’d like to learn more about each group and register, you can visit Tulip Time’s website.

The festival is also looking for volunteers. Organizers say there will be more than 1,200 positions available, ranging from setting up flowers to attending parking lots. Volunteer registration opens in January.

If you’d like to buy or sell a costume, the Dutch Costume Sale is set for March 16. Organizers encourage costume makers to start preparing now.

Finally, Tulip Time’s “First Bloem,” formerly an invite-only event, will be open to the public this year. At the event, organizers will unveil the official Tulip Time artwork, open the annual quilt raffle and launch the first-ever bike raffle. The festival says it will also unveil “something truly special” at First Bloem. Tickets go on sale the week of Jan. 8 for $95, with proceeds supporting the Arts of Tulip Time.

Tulip Time runs May 4 through May 12.