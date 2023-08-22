GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — With hot days approaching, students at some Grand Haven-area schools will have two half days this week.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools announced Tuesday that its elementary schools, intermediate school and middle school will have half days Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 because of the heat and humidity.

Central High School will also have half days, but Grand Haven High School will be open as planned for full days, the district said.

Open Door Child Care will only be available in the morning for those two days, according to GHAPS.