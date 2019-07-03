Crews work to fix buckling US-31, M-43

A July 3, 2019 photo shows the Ottawa County Road Commission working to repair a buckled portion of US-31 near Hayes Street in Grand Haven Township. (OCRC/Twitter)

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Just as summer travel is heating up, so is the pavement, leading to traffic problems on US-31 and M-43.

The Ottawa County Road Commission says the intense heat caused a portion of northbound US-31 in Grand Haven Township to buckle Wednesday. Crews have closed the left lane north of Hayes Street to repair the road.

A June 27, 2019 courtesy photo shows crews working on a buckled slab of eastbound Chicago Drive east of 40th Street in Hudsonville. (Sarah Stier/ReportIt)

The road commission anticipates the lane closure to last only several hours.

Additionally, the Michigan Department of Transportation is responding buckling on eastbound M-43 in Hastings. The problem area is in between Heath and Cook roads, near Walmart. Drivers were using the shoulder to get by the problem spot Wednesday afternoon.

Last week, the Ottawa County Road Commission was forced to close a lane of eastbound Chicago Drive in Hudsonville because of buckling. Temperatures topped about 88 degrees that day.

The road reopened within hours.