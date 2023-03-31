MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A judge is hearing arguments about whether to continue a restraining order that prevents Ottawa County leaders from firing the county’s top health officer.

The 1:30 pm. hearing in Muskegon is streaming live on woodtv.com.

A temporary restraining order issued March 2 told Ottawa County and its commissioners not to take any action to remove Adeline Hambley from her job until a judge could consider the legal arguments in play.

In February, Hambley sued the conservative Ottawa Impact-backed commissioners who moved in their first meeting in January to fire her from her role as the county’s top health official. Her suit argued that state law prohibits the firing of a health officer without cause to prevent the health officer from doing her duties. It says that the commissioners have not provided evidence that Hambley is not doing her job.

In a letter to Hambley’s lawyer, the commissioners’ lawyer argued she was never fully appointed to the role, saying her approval from the state — which is required by law — does not go into effect until April 1.

The Ottawa Impact commissioners voted in January to appoint Nathaniel Kelly to replace Hambley. That appointment must be approved by the state health department, which told News 8 on Friday it had not yet received his application. Kelly has been critical of coronavirus mitigation measures including social distancing and wearing masks.

Hambley’s lawsuit was filed in Ottawa County but all the local judges recused themselves, so the case is being handled in Muskegon County.