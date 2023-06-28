OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motion filed in the Michigan Court of Appeals by Ottawa County Health Officer Adeline Hambley has been denied, court documents show.

Hambley’s attorney, who is embroiled in a lawsuit against commissioners to try to keep her job as the county’s top health officer, had filed a motion Monday with the Michigan Court of Appeals to amend its June 6 injunction order to require trial court supervision on any proceedings the board sets in motion to remove her from her position as health officer.

The motion was filed after the Ottawa County Board put a “Resolution to Protect Childhood Innocence” on a Tuesday meeting agenda. Hambley believes the board proposed the resolution as part of an attempt to oust her before a court decides on the matter.

The resolution passed late Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, a judge denied the motion to amend the June 6 injunction order.

In a response filed Wednesday, the commissioners’ attorney, David Kallman, argued Hambley’s motion was baseless, called the suggestion of trial court oversight a “radical proposition” and asked the court to deny the motion.

He argued that Hambley and her attorney’s assessment that the resolution was part of the effort to get rid of Hambley was a “conclusory leap to a grand conspiracy.”

“(I)t is preposterous to argue that the (Board of Commissioners) merely putting on the agenda a proposed resolution to protect children is somehow the first step of a nefarious conspiracy to illegally fire (Hambley) in violation of (state law),” the response says. “Indeed, the resolution does not even mention (Hambley), anyone in the health department, or the health department itself. Despite (Hambley’s) unfounded fears, not everything the BOC does is about her.”

Commissioners are arguing that Hambley’s appointment as health officer was finalized and that they can and should appoint someone permanently. But Kallman insisted they “have not, and will not, do anything to illegally” fire her, pointing to the fact that they have not removed her in the three weeks since the June 6 decision by the Court of Appeals.

In January, the board had named Nathaniel Kelly to replace Hambley, but Kallman’s filing said it has not yet submitted his application to the state health department for approval.