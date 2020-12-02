Health dept. may fine Libertas parents if school disobeys mask mandate

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Health Department says it may fine the parents of students who attend Libertas Christian School if the school refuses to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Libertas Christian School has been fighting both the county and state over the constitutionality of requiring masks at school.

So far, two attempts to get federal judges to stop the health department against the school have failed.

The Detroit News reports that in a warning issued to the school in November, the health department said parents could be fined $250 per day for sending their kids to school if the school fails to follow health orders.

Officials at the health department said that Libertas hides behind its parents and that there is a shared responsibility to keep students safe.

School administrator Bob Davis responded previously by saying that even though the state requires students to wear masks at school, which his staff wouldn’t enforce, and that they felt like their school was being unfairly targeted.