North Beach Park in Ferrysburg on May 17, 2023. (Luke Stier/WOOD TV8)

FERRYSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — E. coli levels at a Ferrysburg beach are shifting, presumably because of nearby dredging, health officials say.

E. coli levels were slightly higher than acceptable in water samples taken Tuesday at North Beach Park, located north of Grand Haven, the Ottawa County Department of Public Health said.

While dredging is occurring near the beach, anyone who visits should take precautions, the department said.

OCDPH recommended that visitors avoid swallowing lake water or getting it in their mouth, wash their hands with water and soap before eating, avoid swimming in water that looks polluted and shower upon their return home.

Earlier this month, on July 6, a no body contact advisory was issued for North Beach Park due to E. coli levels. The advisory was removed July 8.