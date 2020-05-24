Health dept: Don’t eat crop sold at Holland Farmers Market

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials say people should not eat flat-leaf parsley purchased Saturday morning from Future Days Farm at the Holland Farmers Market.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health says it was notified by the farmers market another plant was mixed into the crop, and it is not safe to eat.

Future Days Farm says the crop was purchased between 8 a.m. to 9:30 am.

People who purchased the crop are asked to contact the market immediately at info@hollandfarmersmarket.com.

Officials say Future Days Farm was on the south side of the Eighth Street Market Place, close to Maple Avenue near the Civic Center Building.