WEST OLIVE, Mich. (WOOD) — A “norovirus-like” illness is spreading in Ottawa County, the county’s health department said.

The stomach bug spreads very quickly, the Ottawa Department of Public Health said in a Tuesday release.

The health department is recommending people take steps to protect themselves from getting it by doing things like washing your hands often and disinfecting contaminated surfaces. They also suggest washing laundry thoroughly and making sure people who are sick do not prepare food for others.

If you are sick, stay home for at least 24 hours after the end of symptoms, the health department said.

More information can be found at CDC.gov.