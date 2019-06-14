HDPS investigates report of home invasion, shots fired

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) —Authorities are investigating after receiving a report of a home invasion with shots fire in Holland Thursday.
The Holland Department of Public Safety received the report around 2 p.m. of a man breaking into a home in the 200 block of 10th Street.
Officers received multiple calls, including that there was a break in at the home, there were two people were fighting outside, one of them was damaging a car and had a machete and the other person fired two shotgun rounds, according to a HDPS news release.
When officers arrived on scene, one person was still there. The other was found near the intersection of 14th Street and Harrison Avenue and taken into custody.
The suspect, a 29-year-old Holland resident, was arrested for probation violation.
Police said detectives are still working to piece together information and interview witnesses. The case will be given to the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office to review for charges related to the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1100 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com.