OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — While it may still feel cold out, it’s not too early to start thinking about summer camps for your kids.

The Harbor Humane Society is offering several different camps where kids can learn about animals. Registration for the camps is now open.

Kids ages 5 to 17 years old can get involved, and each camp is tailored to the age group.

“For the younger kids we have camps where they just learn about animals, the different care that goes into having a dog or a cat or a guinea pig,” Harbor Humane’s Program Manager Ashton VanKoevering said. She said for older kids, “we have art camps where we get to do art projects both surrounding dogs, taking pictures of them, painting portraits of cats.”

VanKoevering said there’s also a junior volunteer camp, where students can learn about volunteering at the Harbor Humane Society, and a camp where kids can learn about careers that involve animals.

Each camp has openings for about 30 kids and they fill up fast. There’s also a program for families that may need help paying for camp.

“We do offer scholarships for families that are struggling to pay for them,” VanKoevering said. “They just have to reach out to me and we can go through the different options to hopefully get their kids still here because we want it to be accessible to everyone, we want all of the kids included.”

For more information on the types of camps that will be offered this summer, go to harborhumane.org.