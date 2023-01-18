OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County animal shelter says that thousands of dollars have been stolen from the nonprofit organization.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Harbor Humane Society said workers discovered someone stole nearly $10,000 to “seemingly pay off some credit card debt.” The post did not say how the nonprofit learned of the stolen funds.

“While we hope to eventually get this money back, it’s just so disheartening, and those are dollars that truly have an impact on the daily, the medical, the emergency care that our homeless pets need and deserve,” the post said in part.

Donations can be made to the animal shelter on the Harbor Humane Society’s Facebook page and website.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.