The sign outside of the Harbor Humane Society in Olive Township during COVID-19 concerns. (March 19, 2020)

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to add a puppy to the mix at your house, get ready for Puppy Palooza!

The Harbor Humane Society said it is holding the puppy adoption event on Tuesday because of the unusually high number of puppies in house right now.

“We’ve had a lot of transfer puppies come in from other transferring shelters. We’ve actually had puppies born in our care which is very rare and we’ve had litters of puppies surrendered to us from members of our community. So we have a lot available at this time and they are ranging in size from tiny little nuggets to dogs that are going to be a good medium to large size,” Cindy Gruppen said.

If you’d like to jump into Puppy Palooza and pick out your new family member, you must fill out an application in advance of the event.

The humane society will be posting the puppies that are up for adoption on Harbor Humane Society’s Facebook page and website.

The event will last from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers said you may want to get there early because the event is popular and there is usually a line.