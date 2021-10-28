Happening today: Ottawa Co. Committee to decide on new district map, residents welcome to attend

OTTAWA CO., Mich. (WOOD) – By tonight, Ottawa county voters will know if they’ll be grouped into new local districts. The county’s apportionment committee will decide between two district maps at a meeting happening today.

There committee will vote between two proposed plans: Smith plan and Fisher plan.

One aspect of this Smith plan is that residents in ward 1-4, 6-8 and 11 in the Holland Township would be part of one district while the remaining districts will be drawn in with the city of Zeeland and some of the Zeeland Township.

In addition, Georgetown Charter Township would be split into three separate districts. Those residing in wards 12, 14 and 17 will be part of district 5. While wards 6-11, 13,15 and 16 will be part of district 6 and wards 1-5 will be part of district 7.

However, in the Fisher Plan ,Georgetown Charter Township would get divided into two districts.

Wards 1-6 and part of 8 would be drawn in one district while wards 7, the other part of 8, and wards 9-17 would be in another district.

Also in contrast to the Smith Plan, the Holland Township wards 1-3, part of ward 4, wards 6-8 and ward 11 would be drawn in a district alongside Park Township’s ward 4.

The committee plans to make a final vote tonight. Committee members are encouraging residents to attend the meeting and give their input.

It’s happening today at 5 p.m. in the Ottawa County board room in West Olive.