Habitat for Humanity to host “Staycation” fundraiser

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a safe way to vacation as a family this summer, Habitat for Humanity in West Michigan has an option for you.

Even though the Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven is canceled this summer due to COVID-19, the organization is still hosting its “Staycation” fundraiser. But organizers are asking for the public’s help to make it happen.

“This is the first time ever that there’s not going to be a Coast Guard Festival, but that doesn’t mean that the fun stops,” said Vicki Coulson, the development manager for the Tri-Cities Area Habitat for Humanity.

This summer, at the corner of Jackson and 1st Street, the organization is offering a place to camp.

“People with motor homes, campers, pop-up campers,” Coulson said.

Coulson says the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the organization, but that doesn’t mean they’re giving up.

“We have been on hold since probably the middle of March,” Coulson said.

People are able to rent out a spot in the parking lot from July 27 until August 2. There are 60 spaces available and all of the money raised will go toward helping build affordable housing for people in the area.

Prices range from $225 to $425 per unit, depending on the size.

“What (COVID-19) hasn’t done is shut down the number of people that are needing help. If anything, there are more people than ever that are requiring assistance from us,” Coulson said.

She hopes people will reach out and enjoy a week of fun.

“You can walk, you can bike. There’s so many things that you can do right here. This is the spot in town that will be available and it’s a perfect location,” Coulson said.

If you’d like to learn more about the fundraiser, you can call Coulson at 616.846.1505 and select Option #2.