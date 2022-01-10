GVSU winter semester starts Monday amid COVID-19 surge in W. MI

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Classes for the winter 2020 semester begin at Grand Valley State University Monday. For students and staff, this semester will look very similar to the fall semester.

Even though GVSU students will not be required to get a COVID-19 booster shot, officials say the university is taking some new steps to prevent the spread of the virus. Those new measures include limiting crowds in dining areas and increasing grab-and-go food options for students.

The university is maintaining its policies from last semester, including its mask and vaccine requirements and enhanced cleaning.

“We are taking the measures to make the campus is as safe as possible and accomplish our mission. We are working with the health department moving forward,” said GVSU Vice President of Finance and Administration Greg Sanial.

GVSU officials said it may require booster shots in the future, but it depends on what they see on campus going forward.

“We are part of the community, there is spread everywhere in the community. The next couple of weeks are just going to be a real test of the entire community with what’s happening with COVID-19,” said Sanial.

The university is encouraging students and staff to get tested for COVID-19 in the first two or three weeks of January as more people return to campus.

Starting Monday, testing sites resume regular hours. More information can be found on the university’s website.