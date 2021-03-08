GVSU will hold virtual commencement in April

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University will not hold an in-person commencement ceremony this spring, though it will have an option for students to take commemorative photos.

A virtual ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 30.

Graduating students can sign up for a time slot the following day to go to Fieldhouse Arena, walk across the stage and have their photo taken in front of four loved ones. This will also be available via livestream for supporters who can’t make the trip to Allendale.

“Our graduates have exemplified hard work and persevered through current challenges,” GVSU President Philomena Mantella said in a Monday statement. “Although we would have loved to offer the full tradition of commencement, we are grateful that this year we have the opportunity to preserve the time-honored commencement tradition of graduates crossing the stage in front of their supporters, in-person and virtually.”

Regardless of what graduation events students participate in, they should get their diplomas in the mail within six weeks of final grades being posted.

The University of Michigan is also holding its spring commencement virtually. Michigan State University is still working to finalize its plans.