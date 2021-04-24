GVSU to start transition toward cashless campus

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University will begin converting to a cashless campus in April with plans to complete the process by December.

Greg Sanial, vice president for Finance and Administration, said more than 80 percent of transactions on campus are already digital. He said a cashless campus will allow the university to streamline campus operations, reduce security risks, speed-up transaction times and mitigate health and safety concerns that come with handling cash.

“Campus dining has already transitioned to all digital payment transactions in response to the pandemic,” said Sanial. “The number of cash transactions on campus has continued to decline markedly over the past few years.”

Reverse ATM kiosks will be installed at various campus locations that will convert cash to a Visa or Mastercard credit card, free of charge. The kiosks produce cards that can be utilized anywhere Visa or Mastercard are accepted, including on-campus locations and off-campus businesses.

“We wanted to provide a convenient, no-cost solution for those who don’t use banks,” Sanial said.

Credit card terminals across campus will be upgraded to accept several payment options, including major credit cards, debit cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay and Tap-and-Go.

The conversion to a cashless campus will be done in three phases:

Phase 1 during spring: Transition small cash funds held by departments around campus to electronic payment systems including libraries, fitness & wellness centers, and the GVSU Surplus Store.

Phase 2 during summer: Transition student service centers and auxiliary services to electronic payment systems including the GVSU Laker Store, Student Assistance Center, The Meadows, and Conference Services.

Phase 3 during fall: Transition business units that are involved in fundraising, including University Development and Athletics to electronic payment systems.

Each phase and targeted area will have a lengthy transition period where cash will still be accepted; students, faculty and staff members will receive reminders of when locations will no longer accept cash as a form of payment.

“Cashless operations are becoming increasingly more popular for organizations,” said Sanial. “A lot of businesses and a few institutions of higher education have already converted.”

For more information and Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), visit: https://www.gvsu.edu/busfin/cashlesscampus