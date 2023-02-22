GVSU lit its clock tower green in remembrance of the victims of the MSU shooting. (Courtesy Philomena Mantella/GVSU)

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University will host two safety briefings to detail the university’s plans to react to an active shooter event.

Both briefings will be held Thursday: at 1 p.m. at the Loosemore Auditorium inside the DeVos Center on the Pew Campus and 3 p.m. at the Louis Armstrong Theatre inside the Haas Center for Performing Arts.

Both briefings will be led by Brandon DeHaan, the Director of Public Safety and the Chief of the Grand Valley Police Department. Students and staff can also watch the briefings live on Zoom or watch recordings of the briefings that will be posted online later.

The briefings come days after a shooting on Michigan State University’s campus in East Lansing killed three students and hospitalized five others.

In the wake of the shooting, GVSU president Philomena V. Mantella issued a statement on the shooting and requested that DeHaan analyze the incident to apply any possible lessons to GVSU’s Critical Incident Response Team.

“We must not accept violence and terrorism on our campuses or in our communities,” Mantella stated. “Take care of yourselves and others. MSU is hurting and people all over our state are hurting. We must join together to comfort and to make changes to prevent this from ever occurring again.”