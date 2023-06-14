ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It takes a village to impact people in our community and to help them reach their highest potential.

Leaders at Grand Valley State University are a part of that village. They are doing their part by giving the community an opportunity to help minority men become even more successful.

Administrators said they are preparing to hold their second annual Black Boys and Men Symposium starting Wednesday. It’s a time when educators, parents, hiring managers, faith leaders and supporters meet to learn how to better counsel and lift up Black men.

Organizers said national speakers, like Dr. Adolph Brown and Bakari Sellers, will participate in the three-day conference.

They told News 8 they want the symposium to show participants how to be better mentors and to foster relationships with Black boys and men.

“We hope what they gain is a new toolbox or an enhanced toolbox,” said Dr. B Donta Truss, vice president for enrollment development and educational outreach. “We hope that they leave knowing things that they see or have seen and thought maybe were not assets are assets.”

Truss added he wants participants to learn how to “highlight and accentuate the amazing things that Black boys and men bring to the table as assets.”

Anyone who wishes to attend the symposium can still register. Organizers said tickets are $450, which includes a Sneaker Ball ticket. The ball is a fundraising party that raises money to benefit GVSU’s Office of Multicultural Affairs. Those tickets alone cost $100.

The Sneaker Ball is only for adults, but if you want your high school student to attend the conference, contact ed.dev@gvsu.edu.