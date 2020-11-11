GVSU to guarantee admission for enlisted 2021 MI HS graduates

A Sept. 25, 2020 photo shows a sign on the campus of Grand Valley State University.

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University announced a new initiative to help Michigan veterans and active duty service members.

The GVSU Veteran Promise was announced during the university’s annual Veterans Day Breakfast Wednesday, which was held virtually this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative will guarantee enlisted 2021 Michigan high school graduates are admitted to GVSU. Both public and private graduates who have signed enlistment papers to serve in the U.S. military for at least two years are eligible, according to a GVSU news release.

Eligible students will have a spot reserved at Grand Valley when they have completed their service or can begin online while they are active duty.

“Some veterans face unique challenges transitioning to civilian life. Offering guaranteed admission to 2021 Michigan high school graduates to attend GVSU eliminates the worry about being accepted to college,” said GVSU President Philomena Mantella.

More information about the GVSU Veteran Promise can be found online.