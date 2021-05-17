GVSU teams up with 5 colleges to address equity, access

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A new initiative at Grand Valley State University and five other schools across the country could create more equality for higher education.

REP4 is for students to design programming they believe will create a more inclusive experience in high school or college.

GVSU tested this model with 23 high school students. They came up with two programs now being used at the school.

The first is a life-readiness class that included skills such as financial literacy and networking. The other is a program that connects what high school students learn in the classroom with possible careers.

GVSU President Philomena Mantella says it’s important for universities to put students first.

“A central focus is to put learners at the center of the work to allow students and their lived experience to inform the changes necessary and to quite frankly, help us refresh our thinking a bit on what’s possible,” said Mantella.

The other universities in this equity partnership include Amarillo College, San Jose State University, Shippensburg University, Boise State University and Fort Valley State University.