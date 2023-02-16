GVSU lit its clock tower green in remembrance of the victims of the MSU shooting. (Courtesy Philomena Mantella/GVSU)

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University is hosting a vigil tonight to honor the victims of the shooting at Michigan State University.

Three students, Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner, were killed in the shooting on Monday.

Five others were hurt. As of Thursday, four were in critical condition and one was had been moved to stable condition.

Students will gather at the Allendale campus clock tower at 7 p.m. following GVSU’s annual State of the Student Body address.

“The goal of this vigil was to create a space for students to come together and extend their support, send their love and honor those who were lost at Michigan State earlier this week,” Faith Kidd, the student body president, said.

Various campus leaders will speak. There will also be singing and a candle lighting. Everyone was encouraged to wear green and white.

Kidd said all universities in Michigan are connected.

“When something happens to your community … It’s even more important to come together. Because no real battle is fought alone, you always have people behind you,” she said.

“We are all connected. Those are our friends. Those are our family members,” she later added.

A banner that will be sent to MSU is available for students to sign. It’s already filling up with signatures and kind messages.

GVSU has also lit its clock tower green in remembrance of the victims.

The Mackinac Bridge changed its entry sign to say “Spartan Strong” on Feb. 16, 2023. (Courtesy The Mackinac Bridge)

Michigan State University held its own vigil on Wednesday, when thousands gathered at the Rock on campus to mourn.

Schools all across the state have held vigils in solidarity. Central Michigan University, Western Michigan University and the University of Michigan held vigils on Wednesday. Hope College and Calvin University asked students to wear green to Wednesday night’s basketball game.

The Mackinac Bridge changed its sign Thursday to say, “Spartan Strong.”