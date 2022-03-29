ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — In December, a freshman at Grand Valley State University died by suicide on the campus’s Little Mac Bridge.

It wasn’t the first time a student had died by jumping off the bridge.

“I kind of thought to myself, ‘This is ridiculous (that) this is still being allowed to happen,”’ GSVU senior Reagan McLaughlin told News 8. “In our research, we found that it’s happened six times now.”

McLaughlin and fellow GVSU senior Logan Congdon petitioned on Change.org to add a safety barrier on the bridge.

“It’s such a central location with not much security around it,” Congdon said. “It’s here for people to think about. And we all walk across it to get to class, so there are so many opportunities for people to have these thoughts.”

“My very first day on campus, my welcome tour guide told me that somebody had jumped off the bridge previously,” McLaughlin added.

Nearly 35,000 people signed their petition, catching the university’s attention.

“It took off on its own,” McLaughlin said. “We were expecting to have to give a presentation to the (student) Senate. We didn’t hear any updates. We kind of thought it was dead. Next thing we knew, it had passed through the Senate.”

“They kind of took responsibility for it, which was really cool to see,” Congdon said. “It was awesome.”

Now, an outside architectural firm is looking at the bridge to see if it can support barriers.

“It felt like something had to be done,” Congdon said. “Because you can’t save the people we’ve already lost, but we can save people that might have these thoughts in the future.”

Jenny Hall-Jones, the university’s vice president for student affairs, said as soon as the firm’s report is complete, a decision will be made on what to do with the bridge.

“It’s to just make sure if we were going to put some extra weight on the bridge, if we wanted to do some bridge mitigation, could we even do it if we wanted to?” Hall-Jones said.

Citing a student senator working on the bridge project, Congdon added that the university is also looking at costs involved and potential designs for the project.

From the start, Congdon and McLaughlin have wanted netting placed under the bridge.

“A net under the bridge would be a really tangible reminder that people want you to go get help,” Congdon said. “It’s a physical safety net but also a figurative safety net.”

“Even a net though, would create weight,” Hall-Jones cautioned. “Because it would be attached to the bridge. It just depends what the architects come back with.”

After the GVSU student took his own life in December, Congdon said he was heartbroken when he saw a Facebook post from the student’s mother.

“She told this gut-wrenching story about how she reached, how she felt,” he said. “No mother, no parent, no family should ever have to go through that.”

Hall-Jones said that big picture, the focus needs to be on suicide prevention and connecting students with mental health resources.

“We can’t mitigate every single risk on campus,” she said. “What we can really do is we can try to change culture around mental health, around people asking for help. A lot of people contemplate suicide. A lot of young people do. It’s common. Let’s talk about it, let’s get it out there. Let’s normalize getting help.”

That’s one of the reasons why the university is also planning on putting the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on student ID cards next year.

“It’s so important to have mental health support because you’re not with the people you’re used to being with for the first time in your life and you’re learning how to take care of yourself,” McLaughlin said. “That can really pile up for somebody.”

During the pandemic, fewer GVSU students have been using university mental health services, Hall-Jones said.

“We’ve seen less, which is scary, right?” Hall-Jones said. “It’s starting to come back as we’re getting back to a little more normal.”

She added that most college students who die by suicide have never been to a university counseling center.

“So our job, I think, as first responders, as folks that do this work on a college campus, is to try to have people recognize the signs, talk about it openly, and actually refer people,” Hall-Jones said. “Because people who are seeing a therapist are less likely to die by suicide.”

In 2020, nearly 46,000 Americans died by suicide, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“To be honest, I’ve had those thoughts myself from time to time,” Congdon said. “I’ve also lost classmates to suicide.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline anytime at 1.800.273.TALK.