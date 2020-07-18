GVSU students protest tuition hike amid shift to online classes

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Students at Grand Valley State University have started an online petition to protest the school’s recent 3% increase in tuition.

As of Saturday morning, the petition had collected more than 3,200 signatures. Rayna Johnson, the political science major who started it, says with the university resorting to mostly online classes because of coronavirus, many students don’t think it’s fair that the price of tuition is rising.

GVSU officials say the tuition hike approved by the Board of Trustees was offset by a nearly $8 million increase in financial aid on top of $9 million in federal CARES Act payments already made to students.

However, Johnson says she doesn’t think this change is equitable for all students.

“A lot of us just aren’t going to be going to campus period, so we’re not going to be utilizing any of those things. It’s our education; we should have a say in it,” she said.

