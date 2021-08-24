GVSU students move to campus, navigate new COVID-19 rules

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — As elementary, middle and high school students head back to school, college students still have some time to move in before their first classes.

News 8 spoke with Grand Valley State University students and parents as they moved to campus this week. Those we heard from felt GVSU leaders have done a good job of communicating.

“My son was vaccinated. I wasn’t really that concerned just knowing that he’s taken care of that and the school is trying to get everyone else to do what needs to be done,” said McKinley Hixon Sr., whose son attends GVSU.

The university has a virus action team that monitors COVID-19 spread regionally and on campus. It operates on alert levels ranging from 0 to 5, with 0 meaning very minimal cases while 4 indicates a widespread outbreak.

The university is starting the fall semester at a 2, which means face coverings are required in all indoor spaces and classes are a combination of in-person, online or hybrid.

GVSU is also one of many universities requiring students and staff to be vaccinated by Sept. 30 unless they are approved for an exemption.

“It’s a necessary evil. I don’t really have any problem with it, but I know that a lot of people have very strong feelings about it. I think that if they want to have a regular year then they’re going to have to make some sacrifices,” said Dylan Aubrey, a sophomore at GVSU.

The university is asking students to submit their vaccination status on their online self-assessment. They will also be offering free vaccination clinics throughout the move-in week and the first week of classes.