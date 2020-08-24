GVSU students move in amid COVID-19 concerns

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s move-in week for students at Grand Valley State University and it looks much different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

University officials say they’re doing everything they can to keep students safe as they head back to campus, including beginning with a health screening, having a scheduled move-in day and time for each student and asking people to maintain social distancing as much as possible.

The university also asks students to limit the number of people that come with them to move in with masks inside of buildings mandatory.

This comes as numerous universities have decided to go online for the beginning of the fall semester due to COVID-19 while others will take a hybrid approach, including GVSU.

Kyle Boone, the university’s director of housing and residence life, says he’s not too worried about students partying and gathering in large groups.

“My concerns are people do want that college experience, but we all know that’s not everything that’s defined as college,” said Boone. “It’s just a small piece of it and I just don’t like the fact that a lot of times that’s all we see. So, I do have a slight concern, but I don’t think that’s indicative over all of our students.”

Boone also mentioned that they’re having students further educate themselves on how to live a healthy lifestyle through classes and take a pledge when they come to campus signifying that they don’t want to cause harm to themselves or others.

Fall move in continues this week until Thursday.