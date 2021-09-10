GVSU students hosting flag memorial to commemorate 9/11

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Student Senate at Grand Valley State University is organizing a flag memorial on Saturday.

2,977 flags will be placed on campus: one for each person who lost their life in the attacks.

Members of the Student Senate will put the flags on the East lawn of the Kirkhof Center.

In addition to this, students will be inside Lubbers Stadium between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. during the football game where students can write thank you letters to veterans.

Organizers say even though they were too young to fully remember the 9/11 attacks, they can still feel the impact.

“Whether it be people and individuals who still live among us today who are still suffering from illnesses or injuries that came from the 9/11 attacks as well, it is really, really important to offer our campus community an opportunity to come together to reflect on just the gravity and the magnitude that these attacks had on our country,” said Eldon Pearson, the vice president of public relations for the Student Senate.

The flags will remain on the lawn until 8 p.m. Students say they’re honored they can put this event together every year.