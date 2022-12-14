ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Grace Nieboer already knows what she wants to do when she gets out of college.

The 20-year-old has dreams of becoming an event planner, so much so that she decided to major in hospitality and tourism management at Grand Valley State University. And while she is basically already done with her fall semester, she has decided to get some additional lessons in before the end of the term.

“I thought, ‘Maybe I should just do my own event because I just want to see what it would be like and if I really want to do it,'” Nieboer said. “And I’ve been wanting to throw a big party for a long time because I love dressing up and just parties in general.”

Nieboer said that this would give her fellow students the chance to not only celebrate the end of finals but also meet new people, which is why she themed the party, “Strangers Till Midnight.” The hope being that by the time guests leave the party, they will no longer be strangers.

“I really hope that people really do ask deep questions and make a lifetime friend at this party. That would be really cool,” Nieboer said.

Grace Nieboer used $6,000 of her own money to help throw an end-of-the-semester party for her fellow GVSU students. (Courtesy Grace Nieboer)

To make this party a reality, Nieboer gathered $6,000 of her own money, booked a room at The High Five GR, found a DJ to play music, a photographer to take pictures and a caterer to bring some of her favorite desserts to the venue.

There were moments where Nieboer said she wishes she didn’t spend all of that money, but after discussing it with her parents, she said she knew this was the right choice.

“They were like, ‘Grace, don’t let this keep you from doing something. Fifteen years later, you’re going to look at that and say I learned so much, there’s so much experience gained from that,” she said. “I don’t know, I can’t wait to tell my kids, ‘Yeah I spent $6,000 on a party in college,’ and them being like, ‘What? That’s so stupid.’ And I’m like, ‘No it was actually great.’”

Nieboer then needed to find out how much to charge for tickets. She decided to think how much she would pay for a party like this, ultimately settling on $50 a person.

“Even if 100 people came, I wouldn’t even break even,” she said. “But money isn’t the only thing that matters.”

Once that was all set, it was time to find her guests. That’s when she got the idea of using a TikTok trend to get the word out.

She made a video asking her fellow students if they wanted to come to her party and just thought of it as a fun way to let her campus know about the party. But soon, people from across the country would learn about it.

In the nearly five days since the video was posted to the app, it quickly went viral, being viewed more than 350,000 times and receiving nearly 65,000 likes. Nieboer said she is still in shock.

“It’s kind of popping off,” she said. “Super crazy, super cool.”

The reactions to the video have been mixed, according to Nieboer. While some have said they will drive five-plus hours to come, others have taken issue with the $50 ticket fee.

“It’s totally valid, totally understandable,” she said. “After thinking on it I thought, ‘Man, I could’ve gone down to maybe $30, but people had already bought tickets and I didn’t want to be unfair to them.'”

Still, when asked about her biggest takeaway from the viral experience, she recalls one viewer, a stranger, who told her how much she loved seeing someone do something new with event planning. Nieboer said that response was the confidence boost she needed.

“I’m brand new to what I want to do with my life and kind of figuring that out, it’s really encouraging because I can feel like, ‘Ok maybe this is what I should do with my life,’” she said.

You can still buy tickets and find more information about the party by clicking here. Nieboer initially thought of just college students being allowed but since there is no alcohol being served, she says the party is open to all ages. Doors will open at 8 p.m. and the party will last until midnight.