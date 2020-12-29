GVSU researchers tracking COVID-19 with wastewater

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Scientists at Grand Valley State University say they’ve noticed an elevated level of particles associated with COVID-19 in wastewater along the lakeshore.

That’s according to preliminary results from a new pilot study.

Students and faculty in the Water Resources Institute and Cell and Molecular Biology department at GVSU are analyzing wastewater in Grand Haven, Grand Haven Township, Ferrysburg, Spring Lake Township and Spring Lake in hopes of detecting potential COVID-19 outbreaks.

“When this came about, we didn’t really hesitate. We wanted to lend a helping hand and maybe inspire future generations who might want to work in wastewater,” said Ryan Vredeveld with the Grand Haven/Spring Lake Sewer Authority.

Vredeveld says wastewater epidemiology is fairly new but has produced significant results in the past.

Grand Valley State University researchers study wastewater to track particles associated with COVID-19. (Courtesy of Kendra Stanley-Mills)

“Different communities have been able to see if there’s an opioid issue. They were able to track polio before through wastewater sewage,” said Vredeveld.

Since November, crews have been taking weekly samples from three pump stations across the area. The samples are then taken back to a lab at GVSU where it goes through a number of processes before being tested. The test method takes a total of three days from start to finish.

“The real advantage to wastewater testing is that we can see (the virus) in wastewater up to a week before the person starts showing symptoms,” said Professor Rick Rediske, who is spearheading the research.

The goal is to catch elevated levels of the virus ahead of the first show of symptoms to prevent further spread or encourage COVID-19 swab testing in areas where higher levels of the virus were detected.

Rediske and his team are one of 17 teams across the state conducting this research. He says there has been no evidence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, still living in anybody of water in the lakeshore area.

Grand Valley State University professor Rick Rediske. (Courtesy of Kendra Stanley-Mills)

However, they have seen elevated levels of the virus RNA, which is what COVID-19 uses to reproduce. Rediske says this means there’s a higher level of infection in the Tri-Cities area.

“We’re seeing that the levels increased over time,” said Rediske. “We did see a couple areas that were in the moderate level that were getting higher.”

Rediske says the testing method is a less invasive way to know the scope of COVID-19 infection rates at any given time in a community. He says once community leaders are aware, they can react accordingly.

“If you’re starting to screen for this data early on, maybe local officials can place certain precautions or protocols in place to prevent the outbreak from reaching higher numbers,” said Vredeveld.

The GVSU researchers say they will have final results on this study by the end of January. The data from the Tri-Cities area pilot study, along with the data from the other 16 studies, will eventually be compiled onto a map and available for viewing online.