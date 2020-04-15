GVSU reschedules spring commencement for October

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — With its original spring commencement ceremony canceled due to coronavirus closures, Grand Valley State University has rescheduled for the fall.

Commencement for the class of 2020 will now be held Oct. 10 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. If that doesn’t work for you, you can also participate in fall commencement in December.

In addition, the university is holding a Graduate Celebration Watch Party on April 24 at 7 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube.

“We are working hard on plans to honor your accomplishments and celebrate this wonderful milestone,” GVSU President Philomena Mantella said in a Tuesday statement. “We are proud of your accomplishments and proud of the way you have risen to the current challenge. I can’t wait to celebrate your Laker Effect.”

Some 3,000 students are graduating this spring.

In March, GVSU and other Michigan colleges stopped in-person classes and shifted learning online, part of an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.