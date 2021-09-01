GVSU police welcome explosives dog to force

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Campus police at Grand Valley State University have a brand new member of the force.

Koda, a K-9 explosives dog, will be working at GVSU.

Koda, GVSU’s new K-9 explosives dog.

She will work at university football games, special events and large scale student life events. The GVSU Department of Public Safety says the two-year-old black labrador retriever joined the force over the summer and has been getting acclimated to campus, meeting students and staff.

Kelsey Sietsema, the university’s canine and community police officer, says Koda will help bring the community and police department together.

“Everyone loves dogs, especially friendly dogs such as Koda,” Sietsema said. “With her being a lab and not having that aggressive nature to her, it does really help bridge that connection between the community and being able to introduce officers to the community because that dog can help bring us together.”

Koda has been trained to detect explosives in bags or a building. GVPS says she is not an enforcement dog and will not be used to patrol, arrest criminals or for drug detection.