ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s a new guide for those looking to support businesses owned by Grand Valley State University alumni.

The office of GVSU Alumni Relations has published the Grand Rapids GVSU Alumni Owned Bar & Restaurant Guide. It includes food trucks, a bakery, breweries, bars and more, like Chartreuse Sisters and Malamiah Juice Bar & Eatery.

FILE – Co-owners of Chartreuse Sisters, a business on the guide, cut a guimauve “ribbon” to officially open their patisserie on Jan. 14, 2023. FILE – Jermale Eddie at Malamiah Juice Bar, a business on the guide, inside the David D. Hunting YMCA in Grand Rapids.

Alex Priebe, the assistant director of digital engagement and communications for alumni relations, said the businesses were all pulled from a directory of nearly 400 alumni-owned businesses.

“We are always just looking for fun and creative ways to promote those businesses and share them with alumni and with the broader GVSU community,” he said.

FILE – Barbeque sauce from Daddy Pete’s BBQ, one of the businesses on the guide.

Over the holidays, his team put together a gift giving guide that “people loved,” which inspired the new guide of Grand Rapids-area bars and restaurants people might be interested in supporting in the summer.

The GVSU community had a great response to the new guide, Priebe said. Since publishing it, the office has received information about other alumni-owned businesses like Brewery Vivant.

Plans for other guides are in the works, such as an alumni author guide.

“We’ve seen some great response from this, so we’re trying to think of other ways that we can try to take that full guide of … about 400 businesses (and) try to kind of break it up into fun, creative ways for people to allow people to engage,” Priebe said.

FILE – GRNoir co-owner Shatawn Brigham holds a freshly poured glass of wine inside his Grand Rapids business, featured on the business guide.

Priebe said the directory also shows which businesses are women-owned, minority-owned or veteran-owned.

“At GVSU and in our office, diversity, equity, and inclusion are central to our mission and the work we do. That’s why we believe it’s important to highlight alumni entrepreneurs from historically underrepresented groups,” Priebe said in an email.

If you’re an alumni who owns a business, Priebe said it’s easy to get added to the directory by going to gvsu.edu/alumni.

“If you offer any services or discounts or special services for alumni, you can indicate that as well,” he told News 8. “It’s totally free and we are always looking to add more alumni-owned businesses to the directory.”