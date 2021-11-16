GVSU offering $14K in awards for feedback on campus climate survey

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There is an opportunity for students, faculty and staff at Grand Valley State University to share their feedback about campus life and possibly win some money for doing so.

GVSU will launch its seventh Climate Survey Wednesday, which will be sent out to campus members via email. The 10-to-15-minute confidential online survey will allow students and staff to share their thoughts and experiences about what it’s like to live, learn and work at GVSU.

University leaders hope to use the results to help inform and improve policies and practices.

Anyone who completes the myGVSU 2021 Climate Survey will have a chance to get entered into a drawing to win 10 prizes. There will be four $2,000 tuition awards given out to students, three $1,000 research or professional development awards for faculty members and three $1,000 professional development awards for staff.

The survey will come from the Higher Education Data Sharing Consortium with the subject line reading “Share your perspective on the myGVSU 2021 Climate Survey.” The survey will be open from Nov. 17 through Dec. 1.

University leaders hope to for 100% participation.

You can view the results of past surveys and initiatives that have come as a result of that data at gvsu.edu/mygvsu.