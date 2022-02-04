GVSU mourns death of donor Beatrice ‘Bea’ Idema

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Valley State University and West Michigan communities are remembering devoted philanthropist Beatrice “Bea” Idema who died on Thursday.

GVSU said Bea and her late husband, Bill, were “significant and loyal” supporters of the university. Her generosity helped to established the Mary Idema Pew Library Learning and Information Commons on the Allendale Campus in 2013. It is named for her sister-in-law.

“Bea was a role model for philanthropists and will continue to set the example for women who give in this community,” President Philomena V. Mantella said in a press release. “She was always interested in Grand Valley students and the impact they would have on the future of our region. She had a spirit of giving that was truly special. Our hearts are with the Idema family and all those who loved Bea.”

After Bill’s death in 2008, the William “Bill” Idema Physics Scholarship was established to assist physics students who had a financial need along with the Beatrice “Bea” A. Idema Nursing Endowed Scholarship for nursing students. GVSU said the Phillip Peter Versluis Criminal Justice scholarship, named in honor of her brother-in-law, was also created to assist legal studies and criminal justice students.

“The breadth of Bea’s giving has created opportunities for students in all majors,” Chris Plouff, interim provost and executive vice president for Academic and Student Affairs, said in a press release. “Every time I walk into the Mary Idema Pew Library and see the unique and creative activities happening there, I remember that donors like Bea made all of this possible. We are all better off because she cared.”

GVSU said that Bea was honored with the school’s Enrichment Award in 2013 and inducted into the its Hall of Fame. In 2015, she was awarded an honorary doctor of public service degree from the university.