GVSU: Medical examiner rules student’s death as ‘accidental’

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A medical examiner ruled it was an “accidental” death that killed a student found deceased on Grand Valley State University’s campus, the university said Thursday.

On the morning of Dec. 12, police said a student’s body was found near the intramural athletic fields just south of West Campus Drive. The university later identified the student as Taylor DeRosa of Royal Oak. At the time, police labeled her death as suspicious.

The university didn’t immediately provide exactly how DeRosa, a first-year student, died.

“Taylor’s death is a terrible tragedy for her family and all those close to her,” said GVSU President Philomena V. Mantella in a statement. “We are a caring community and our hearts go out to all who knew and loved Taylor. Our routines during COVID have put physical space between us, but we should work to stay emotionally connected, especially as we grieve the loss of a promising young woman who was part of our campus community.”