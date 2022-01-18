GVSU extends free tuition to students from low-income homes

A Sept. 25, 2020 photo shows a sign on the campus of Grand Valley State University.

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Grand Valley State University is expanding its free tuition to all low-income families in Michigan.

The program, called the Grand Valley Pledge, will no longer be limited only to students from six counties. New students from families with income under $50,000 can qualify.

About 400 students who qualified were enrolled during the fall term. GVSU President Philomena Mantella says she doesn’t want finances to be a barrier for students.

The University of Michigan has a similar program for in-state students from families that make $65,000 or less.

