GVSU convocation welcomes thousands of students to campus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Convocation is set to take place Friday morning at Grand Valley State University’s Allendale Campus.

The 11:30 a.m. event at the Fieldhouse will also stream live on YouTube.

At convocation — described by the university as “a time of intellectual discovery and the beginning of their academic endeavors” for incoming students — GVSU President Philomena Mantella will address many of more than 5,200 students who moved onto campus before classes begin Monday.

“It’s great to see campus coming to life as students move into their living centers,” Mantella said. “It’s such an exciting time to be at Grand Valley.”

The university’s Virus Action Team oversees coronavirus mitigation policies and support for any issues the virus may pose on campus.

Greg Sanial, who heads up that team, said GVSU is taking a three-pronged approach to help prevent any spread or breakouts of the virus:

“Masking, testing, vaccines all will combine to help us have the safest campus experience this fall,” Sanial said.

Sanial added that the university has contact tracing protocols in place if a student does test positive. A designated quarantine area has been set up for students who live in the dorms and test positive. They can also move those students to virtual learning.

GVSU’s full COVID-19 dashboard and more information about the Virus Action Team and mitigation measures for the upcoming school year can be found on the school’s website.