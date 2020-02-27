GVSU cancels study abroad programs due to COVID-19

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University announced that it has canceled its study abroad programs in South Korea this semester due to COVID-19, a strain of the coronavirus.

Additionally, the Padnos International Center, which hosts study abroad programs, has also canceled programs for the spring and summer semesters to China, Italy, Japan and South Korea, according to the university’s interim chief international officer.

Programs to China were cancelled for the winter and spring semesters back in February. One student went to China through an alternative program and has been asked to return to the U.S.

The PIC has shared precautions with students who are abroad if there’s an outbreak in the country they are in.

The university’s health centers have done additional screenings for those who have recently traveled internationally.

Students with concerns about the virus can connect with the University Counseling Center. Faculty and staff who have concerns can connect with Encompass, the employee assistance program.