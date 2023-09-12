GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University says it welcomed its largest incoming class ever this fall.

With 4,974 new freshmen entering, the fall 2023 incoming class is about 25% larger than last year’s and about 14% larger than the previous record from fall 2016, the university said Tuesday in a release.

From fall 2022, overall enrollment has increased by about 3%, with 22,269 students enrolled.

GVSU also said there were more students of diverse backgrounds enrolled than ever before, with record-breaking numbers of first-generation students and international students.

Moreover, 1,397 students of color are entering this fall, accounting for around 28% of the incoming class, according to GVSU.

Overall, students of color make up about 23% of university enrollment.