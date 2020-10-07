GVSU app helps staff spot mental health struggles

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University has released an app for staff to help students with mental health needs.

The GV Mental Health app was developed by GVSU students to help instructors and staff spot signs that a student might be struggling with mental health issues and get them help.

According to the Grand Valley Counseling Center, one in four people between ages 18 to 24 will develop a diagnosable mental illness.

“Mental health concerns are on the rise at universities across the United States, and Grand Valley is really no exception to that. We have seen significant increases in student mental health needs as well,” said Melissa Selby-Theut, assistant director of the GVSU Counseling Center.

“If faculty and staff are feeling empowered to have conversations and are getting students to where they need to go in order to get the help they need then we will have achieved our goal.”