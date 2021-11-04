GVSU alumni help students afford extracurriculars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of Grand Valley State University graduates is working to make sure no student gets left behind, launching a nonprofit to help those who wouldn’t otherwise able to afford it get involved in more activities.

Leaders with the Michigan Youth Education Fund say if weren’t for the help of others, many students wouldn’t be able to get involved in extracurricular activities or attend conferences and competitions.

“These events and extracurricular activities really develop students personally, professionally, and educationally and they’re super important,” said Eric Siegrist, the executive director of the Michigan Youth Education Fund.

The nonprofit offers individual grants for students and group grants for organizations. It says it has helped hundreds of students so far with support from donors.

“To think about the fact that we only got that multitude of extra benefits because our families could afford it just didn’t feel right to us, so I think it’s just about trying to work on building equity in our little corner of the world and this is what we can do to kind of support that mission,” Lauren Moine, the secretary of the Michigan Youth Education Fund, said.

Core members are spread all throughout Michigan, including in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, metro Detroit, Lansing and the northern Lower Peninsula.

You can make a donation or learn more about the Michigan Youth Education Fund online.