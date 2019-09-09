Holland Township gun store broken into again

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A gun shop near Holland was burglarized for the second time this year.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said they received an intrusion alarm around 2:45 a.m. Monday at Long Range Archery and Firearms located on Van Ommen Drive between James and Felch streets in Holland Township.

It’s believed two suspects forced their way into the building and were able to get away with an undisclosed number of firearms from the store.

No suspect information was released Monday morning.

In July, the store was broke into and several firearms were stolen.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT or www.mosotips.com.